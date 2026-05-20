Brian Brhel is working to farm closer to nature by growing diverse crops and incorporating livestock on the landscape. He’s fostering soil health, and raising healthy cattle and nutritious beef.
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'Round the Coalition Coffeepot
‘Round the NSHC Coffee Pot is a monthly feature special to the Midwest Messenger. It highlights the work of the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition, a nonprofit organization established in 2023 to advance producer-centered education, outreach, and the adoption of soil health principles to build resilient farms, ranches, and communities across Nebraska. Learn more at www.nesoilhealth.org.
Farmers across Nebraska are facing another year of planting into dust, but by diversifying their crops and staying flexible, farmers can make …
Late last June, Zach Mader’s farm north of Grand Island soaked in a 7-inch rain overnight. It left parts of the city under water, but it didn’…
Learn more about the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition and the work they're up to with this new monthly feature of the Midwest Messenger.
‘Round the NSHC Coffee Pot is a monthly feature special to the Midwest Messenger. It highlights the work of the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition, a nonprofit organization established in 2023 to advance producer-centered education, outreach, and the adoption of soil health principles to build resilient farms, ranches, and communities across Nebraska. Learn more at www.nesoilhealth.org.