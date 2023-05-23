Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m flying somewhere over the Rocky Mountains currently. I made a quick trip to Oregon to celebrate the best friend’s parents’ 54th wedding anniversary. It was decided a couple months ago that it is a heck of a lot more enjoyable to celebrate when people are on this planet, than after they have left, and this was one event that I was not going to miss.

Friday morning, I made a mad, hectic dash to get everything caught up. In all reality, though, for a rancher that means that for about an hour things seem good.

I had around 25 calves to tag, a couple of pastures to run through, and then the typical rushed bag grab and hit the road.

My flight left DIA at 9 p.m. Friday, and enroute to Portland I struck up a conversation with my aisle mate. After exchanging the normal pleasantries. She goes, “do you work in fitness?” I had to chuckle as I replied “no ma’am, I’m a cattle rancher.”

Needless to say that was not the response she was expecting. Then I got to thinking, maybe I should have replied differently.

There are very few ranch activities this time of the year that don’t require some form of being in shape or using muscle memory to achieve. Just something so “simple” as tagging a calf, not only activates the entire body, but in “special” cases, the adrenals.

I asked the Boss Man to run over to the older cows just once so far this calving season to “assist” with the adrenals. One purchased black Bessy has been notorious in the past for being a “helicopter parent,” and I was just in the wrong frame of mind to deal with her on my own. To add to the situation, the Holy Terror had decided that there was too much puppy adoration going on at headquarters, so somehow had proceeded to track me to lend her assistance.

There is not much that helps intensify helicopter parenting like an 80-pound Malinois on the back of the ATV while you are trying to keep it strategically placed between you and the chopper.

Truthfully, the cow has my goat. I figured out the reason. Around the pupil of her eyes, they are white. So she just has this crazed look when you pull up with the white of her eyes showing, and with a little higher ear placement and a prominent poll, she looks like a TikTok video about ready to go viral.

The Boss Man, does not ask any questions. He just shows up and inserts his UTV between the cow and my outfit. I was sorely disappointed. She didn’t try a thing. Completely anticlimactic. She just stood off to the front of the UTV and proceeded to watch me do my thing, and then picked up her calf and took off over the hill. Even the Boss Man seemed a little disappointed in the lack of antics.

Anyway, back to Portland.

I checked into a hotel at my late arrival, and early the next morning I went to pick up a 10 person passenger van I had reserved through Turo. This is my first time using Turo, and if you are unfamiliar, it’s like the Airbnb of the car rental world. People can rent out their personal vehicles. Looking through those available, there is such diversity – from your everyday convenience to classic to high speed sport cars.

The process was super easy. The person I rented from just had a key lock box on the window, and I jumped in and went on my way.

The rest of the day, I was the designated driver for 10 couples as we traversed Oregon wine country. The three vineyards we stopped at were nothing short of a spectacle, and everyone seemed to have a stellar time. My driving even received four ovations, though I do think there was some wine effect on that.

Sunday, the anniversary party was a beautiful event. Family had traveled in from all over the U.S., and it was such a wonderful way to celebrate an amazing set of people that have become surrogate parents to so many, including myself.

I was up at 2:30 a.m. Monday to head to Portland and catch an early flight back to Denver with hopefully enough time when I return home to catch up on some more of my “fitness” routine.

The next couple of weeks are going to be a mad rush to get as much done as possible before I head out for a week to speak at an international conference on sustainability and advocacy. We are currently under 100 head of cows left to calve, and I’ve given them the pep talk that they need to be as good as finished in two weeks.

Meanwhile, I’ll keep working on that fitness routine so next time my reply will be “yes but because I’m a cattle rancher.”