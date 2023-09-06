Jaclyn Wilson Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to believe that we are in September. I have no clue where the summer went and can say that my legs are still as white as they were in May.

Labor Day was spent in true Labor Day fashion, and that was laboring. Since it was a holiday I decided to “waste” a little time and ride my bike over to check fall calvers. It’s a little over 14-mile ride from the shop to where they are calving. Once there, I jumped onto the stored ATV to run through them.

There are times in life that one is grateful that they live in the middle of nowhere, and this was one of those times. I’m sure the cows were more than impressed with my biker getup, including helmet and clip-in shoes while driving around checking for any newbies. If this scene shows up in a future “Yellowstone” episode, you know where it came from.

I met the Boss Man on my way back to the shop as he was heading over for another full day of swathing. He informed me that we had cows out in the neighbor’s property. I peddled a lot faster to get home and jumped on another ATV to head down the road and see what damage had been done.

Around 150 head had walked themselves around one of our large lakes. I don’t know if they were the instigators or something else had happened, but the electric fence charger was unhooked. That part was the easy fix, but the cows were very pleased with their new lake home and did not want to vacate.

So then, the Four Legged Holy Terror and I went swimming in the lake to get cows out – still wearing bike clothes. She was dripping wet, I was saturated, and we finally passed our first vehicle on the way home. I speed up in hopes they won’t question not only the attire, but why water was dripping everywhere.

On Sunday we had two visitors out from Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, based in Omaha. They rehabilitate more than 7,000 animals a year. We had a great visit and have decided to open the ranch to them to help reintroduce animals into the wild.

For the most part it will be migratory birds and maybe a badger or small mammal. Porcupines were a hard no for me because they love to eat our meager tree population.

The organization works off of fundraising, so please head over to nebraskawildliferehab.org if you are interested in the great things they are doing.

The big ranch projects this week are picking up bulls from the spring calvers, since it’s been 45 days, and of course we’ll keep plugging away at haying and yard projects to get ready for next week. Next week is a zoo.

If you are in Grand Island on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for Husker Harvest Days, I will be on a panel at 2:45 p.m. on Women in Agriculture at the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Stage. Stop by and say hi. I’m trying to pull the Boss Man along with, so we will see if I get that accomplished or not.

I think I would be amiss this week if I did not get on my soapbox for a minute. I could not be more proud of Nebraska and the amazing support they showed on Volleyball Day. To set a world attendance record for a women’s sporting event is absolutely unbelievable.

I watched some of the events that evening up at the parents’ place, and I will say I got emotional a time or two. I can not even imagine what it was like in the stadium.

I am a firm believer that everyone has rights, but I’ve been really disappointed in what has happened in some women’s sports over the last couple of years. I think nothing has set women’s sports back more since Title IV was passed, then opening some women’s sports to individuals that were born as biological males.

In all fairness, I also think that those born as biological females should not be able to compete in men’s events, but have yet to find an example on the collegiate or professional level.

Should colleges consider funding for a separate transgender sporting event? I’m not against the idea, but that’s not for me to decide. This is an opinion, but as a former athlete this is my view, and I know I’m not alone in this.

I think what made the event in Nebraska so special is people showed up from all over the world to support a great cause, a great event, in a great state. Well done, Nebraska.