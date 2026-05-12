Feeling blessed and deeply rooted in finding peace. Every spring it feels like my family goes hard at life, starting in February and going well into May. Cattle-wise it’s calving, weaning and butchering finished cattle. Family-wise it’s high school trap shooting, FFA events, Farm to Fork fundraising, usually some personal or professional travel or both, Easter, proms and graduations. Pretending-wise it’s acting like I’m on top of landscaping the yard, when in reality the score every single year is Yard 1, Dixi 0.
People are also reading…
The Rusty and Dixi Wellman family is deeply rooted in Nebraska, raising Wagyu cattle, Vizsla hunting dogs and chickens. They also co-run a nonprofit that puts local beef on thousands of school kids’ lunch plates, and love sharing their faith and passion for small towns, agriculture, rural living, small business owners, and servant leadership.