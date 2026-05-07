Things at the operation were pretty slow between finishing up calving season and getting ready to brand. Branding is not the most exciting job, but it goes a lot better when you have a few friends helping push calves. That helps the work go faster and makes the day more enjoyable.
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Kameron Jutten is a youth Producer Progress Reporter for the Midwest Messenger, giving updates from the crop and cattle operation operated by his family, including brothers and their parents John and Amey Jutten. Kameron is a sophomore and FFA sentinel for the Wauneta-Palisade chapter in addition to playing football, basketball and track.