By Emily Lenhart, Perkins County FFA Chapter reporter
As another school year begins, the Perkins County FFA Chapter is excited for another year of learning, competing, serving our community and making memories together. This year, our chapter includes nine freshmen, 21 sophomores, 12 juniors and 13 seniors, for a total of 55 members. This year, our chapter is focusing on “living to serve,” with an emphasis on giving back to the community through various service activities.
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