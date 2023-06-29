Farming is a gamble, and right now many cattle producers are feeling a rare stroke of luck as market prices climb.

Prices are high for feeders, fats and cull cows with predictions for the market to stay high in 2023. DTN livestock market analyst ShayLe Stewart described it as a strong, dynamic and robust market.

“If you can’t get excited over this, I don’t know what you are going to get excited over,” Stewart told a group of cattlemen. She shared market insights at the Stockmanship and Stewardship event June 13 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Amongst the many highlights throughout her presentation, a key point was that fat cattle prices are at an absolute all-time high. The average as dressed negotiated is $299.45 and live is $183.98. The greatest contributing factor to sustaining these high prices will be beef demand, both in the U.S. and internationally. This seems to be impacting how long feedlot producers are growing calves.

“Cattle are spending less time on feed because demand is so strong, so they are being pushed through the system faster than what they have in years past,” Stewart said.

More mature cows are also being harvested, likely due to continued drought conditions and high feed costs. The beef industry follows a 10-year cycle, and right now the number of beef cows in the U.S. is lower than in 2013-2014. In fact, USDA reports the fewest number of beef cows in the U.S. since they began charting the beef cattle inventory 52 years ago.

These cows are not being stored or fed out. They are gone, Stewart said. She believes that cow liquidation will continue in 2023. We will be able to determine the current beef cow inventory better in July when USDA releases its biennial report.

Producers may be wondering, how a reduced cow herd will affect the rest of the market.

“Feeder cattle are going to be worth a lot of money,” Stewart said.

She recommends cattle producers examine how and when they are marketing their feeder calves. To fully capitalize this high trend, it may be worthwhile to adjust your traditional marketing strategies.

While she is optimistic about the feeder cattle outlook, Stewart also warns that the feeder cattle market is subject to change based on corn estimates and actual yield. But all cattle producers must be aware of how the high input costs for feed, equipment, replacement animals and other necessities is impacting their profitability.

“Every single sector of the commodity market is higher,” said Stewart.

Because of higher input costs and higher interest rates, the U.S. beef cow herd will not build back as quickly as it did in 2014-2015. Furthermore, outside influences such as the war in Ukraine and trade agreements with China can control the cattle markets. Stewart even mentioned how Proposition 12, an issue within the hog industry, could negatively affect beef cattle demand. She questioned if consumers will be able to afford meat protein on a daily basis, or if beef will become a weekend luxury.

Despite the large number of beef cattle being harvested currently, Stewart predicts that packer production will decrease in 2023-2024. Saturday harvesting will cease in 2023, said Stewart, because the cattle no longer exist.

Packers are business-minded, meaning that they will halt production if they are not making money. The average packer gross margin has dropped from $770.68 per head in 2021 to $286.11 in 2023. Packers are still more profitable than in 2014, when gross margins fell to $123.59 per head. Demand from consumers will be the saving grace for the beef market.

Cattle producers can be excited about the high market prices. They just can’t lost sight of reality that “higher prices don’t insure profitability,” as Stewart said.

If producers are going to survive the uncertainty of high input costs, higher interest rates and a shrinking herd inventory, they need to do more than hope that their luck runs out. They need to reinvest in their herd and monitor inputs.