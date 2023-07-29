Editor’s Note: This is part one of a two-part series on ghost towns Freedom and Equality in Frontier County, Nebraska.

Looking at a map of Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska, you can see many more towns dotting the landscape than now. Of the 16 localities on the 1912 map of Frontier County, only four remain 110 years later.

The establishment of Frontier County was unique in that people preceded the railroad. Frontier was organized in 1872, and the railroad made its way into this western region around 1886, according to a publication by Edgar R. Apking about Frontier County.

Most of these map dots were considered “paper towns.” The county seat of Stockville had a post office but no real town existed until years later. Even Curtis, now home of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, owes its very existence to the railroad, stated Apking. The railroad brought industry and people to the region.

Frontier County’s lush grass was perfect habitat for bison, elk and deer. Stockmen found the terrain ideal for free-ranging cattle, as well. After pioneers arrived, Frontier County became a battleground between the settlers trying to civilize the land and the cowboys allowing cattle herds to stampede the settlers’ cornfields and gardens.

Amidst this tension, little communities sprang up from the prairie. Two in particular reflect the hopes and attitudes of the early pioneers: Freedom and Equality.

The following account about Freedom, Nebraska, is based on the memories of Illma (Wymore) Phillips, a former resident, as transcribed in 1988 for the Frontier County Historical Society.

Freedom began in 1891 as a post office in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank R. Vernam. The family was travelling from South Dakota with the intentions of settling in Colorado but was forced to stop in Nebraska due to Frank Vernam’s failing health. The couple and their year-old daughter lodged in a dugout just south of the future site of Freedom.

Vernam peddled groceries in a wagon to area residents. After regaining his health, he purchased land in the Knowles Precinct. Later, he built a small home that included a grocery department and, at the encouragement of two Wymore brothers, a government post office. Vernam was sworn in as postmaster in 1895.

Two different theories explain why Freedom was chosen as the name for the post office. Phillips said that three Wymore families had recently moved to the area from Liberty in Gage County, Nebraska, and wanted a title with similar meaning as “Liberty.” The book “Nebraska Place-Names” states that Freedom was named after another post office in the area that was established shortly after the Civil War.

As Vernam’s stock outgrew his home, a grocery store was built across the road. He expanded his mercantile business to sell hardware, clothing and books. Phillips said, “He bought cream and eggs, and tested the cream; the candling of eggs came about later.”

In the 1900s, the Delco Electric Plant provided electricity to both the home and store. A gasoline tank and pump were added later as automobile travel increased in popularity.

The settlers craved entertainment, so in the 1900s a community hall was built to the west of the general store. A literary society showcased talent from the surrounding region, including theatrical plays and musicians playing violins, guitars, banjos, harmonicas, organ and piano.

“The Hall was lighted by some small kerosene lamps along the north and south walls. A large lamp was used over the stage,” wrote Phillips. “People came from far and near to Freedom Hall for their evening’s entertainment in buggies and wagons with heated bricks, lap robes and quilts to keep them warm.”

Around Christmas time, holiday festivities held at Freedom Hall featured treats and Santa Claus. “Large crowds attended these programs,” stated Phillips.

The postal service at the time relied on horse and buggy or a spring wagon—sometimes nothing more than a homemade box on wheels—to deliver packages and letters. There was not a daily schedule, and at the beginning there were no established routes, either.

In 1913, Rural Route 1 was created from the east to Freedom. Ira Gammill made the “grueling 35-mile trip” as first carrier on this route.

“[He] made the trip on horseback and later in a buggy with a pretty white team of horses. Sometime later he bought a Model T Ford,” Phillips recalled. She described problems mail carriers encountered, such as snow, mud, hills and low valleys where water and mud would pool.

Cassie Vernam, youngest daughter of Frank Vernam, was sworn in as postmistress when her father began losing his vision by 1940. Not long after, Freedom’s post office ceased correspondence in 1946. Vernam passed away in 1947 and is buried with his wife at Mt. Zion Cemetery, just a mile south of the Freedom store location.

The community of Freedom slipped away, as did many of the communities in Frontier County. The drought during the 1930s largely impacted families in this region. Apking wrote “several towns in the county have felt the depression years keenly” and lost 10 to 25 percent of their population by 1940.

Most of the surviving towns in Frontier County were along Medicine Creek, one of the most important waterways in the region.

Frontier County had a reported 35 post office locations, some lasting only a year and others still operating to this day, according to the Jim Forte Postal History. Cassie Vernam initiated and partially funded the resurrection of monuments honoring these postal service locations.

In 1989, a crew with the Frontier County Historical Society marked the historical locations of 16 post offices across Frontier County. These monuments can still be viewed; locations and historical information of each is listed in the publication “Frontier County’s Historic Post Offices” written by Jean Smith in 2014.

These monuments reflect the hope and determination many pioneers had when coming to settle the Wild West. While it is not forgotten, Freedom can be called a mystery on the map.