“As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands—one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.”

The 4-H members and volunteers at Chase County embrace the above quote by Audrey Hepburn. Volunteers of all ages put their “hands to larger service” to keep alive the traditions within the Chase County 4-H program.

“The only reason we are able to do anything is because we have volunteers who put in the time to help our kids,” said Debbie Kuenning, 4-H educator responsible for Chase and Perkins Counties.

Kuenning has been with Nebraska Extension for 19 years, ten of them with Nebraska Extension in Chase County. She said some of the 4-H volunteers have been involved at Chase County three to four times as long as she has been. These long-term volunteers are role models in more ways than one. Youth have taken notice and are also volunteering.

“Kids start volunteering in high school with the 4-H program or return on their college summer breaks to lead a club,” said Kuenning. “This makes sure we have these opportunities for years to come.”

Lindsay Mendenshall, a sophomore in college, was recognized recently with a statewide award for her contributions to the 4-H dog club. She received the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award. Mendenshall expanded the dog club by adding new classes and learning different disciplines, which she then taught to the 4-H youth.

Arlys Cupp also received a statewide honor as the Outstanding Adult Volunteer. Cupp has led the Challengers 4-H Club for 32 years.

“Our volunteer pool is very talented and really giving, and it helps us have this great experience for the kids in 4-H in Chase County,” said Kuenning. Each year, about 120 4-H youth members and 35 adult volunteers enroll in the Chase County 4-H program.

One event that rallies together the entire community is the annual Chase County 4-H Carnival. All 4-H clubs, as well as independent 4-H members, are responsible for manning two or three booths. Kuenning said the event is widely attended.

A spring staple in Chase County, the carnival is the sole fundraiser for the Chase County 4-H Council. Money raised goes toward scholarship programs for graduating high school seniors involved in the Chase County 4-H program and enrichment scholarships. Youth of any age who have completed the Annual Achievement Application, which is a personal record of 4-H experiences and achievements, are eligible to apply for a $100 enrichment scholarship. This can be used to defray the cost of 4-H activities, such as attending a 4-H camp or purchasing 4-H project materials.

Various 4-H clubs also host events throughout the summer. The Challengers 4-H Club organized a Beef Fitting and Showmanship Clinic at the Chase County Fairgrounds in Imperial, Neb. the first weekend of June. The Silver Spurs 4-H Club will hold their 4-H Horse Show June 24, also at the Chase County Fairgrounds.

Additional 4-H workshops occur throughout the summer in preparation for the Chase County Fair and Expo. Typically held the week before school starts, the fair is August 13-20 this year.

“For a lot of people, fair is traditionally the highlight of their summer,” Kuenning said.

The county fair is a mainstay for 4-Hers in Chase County, as are the 4-H clubs. There are three traditional 4-H clubs that meet throughout the entire year and encompass a wide variety of project areas. Youth can also participate in any of the four special-interest 4-H clubs. In Chase County, these clubs feature the dog project and shootings sports. Special-interest clubs typically meet for a short time-period, such as during competition season.

In all the 4-H clubs in Chase County, you will find people of all ages offering a helping hand to others. These volunteers encourage and guide the youth, something that has never changed throughout the generations of 4-H families in the Chase County 4-H program.

“As we see 4-H changing, it’s fun to hold onto some of those things that keep that traditional feel to the 4-H program,” Kuenning said.