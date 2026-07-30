Do your discussions on beef cow efficiency center on growth and feed conversion? That’s where many producers start, but Tim DelCurto, Ph.D., tells cattle producers that is the wrong place to focus.
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The Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) is an organization dedicated to coordinating all segments of the beef industry — from researchers and producers to retailers — in an effort to improve the efficiency, profitability and sustainability of beef production. The organization was initiated more than 50 years ago to encourage the use of objective measurements to evaluate beef cattle. Continuing the tradition, BIF is now the clearinghouse for developing standardized programs and methodologies for recording of performance data for all traits, from birth weights to carcass traits. Its three-sided logo symbolizes the link between industry, extension and research.