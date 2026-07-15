When grass is limited or cow body condition needs to improve, early weaning may be a viable option for cow-calf producers.
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When grass is limited or cow body condition needs to improve, early weaning may be a viable option for cow-calf producers.
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Cattle experts say this time of year is particularly important for making sure cattle have access to clean water
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