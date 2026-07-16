While livestock deaths often receive immediate attention after a wildfire, many producers face additional costs that continue long after the flames are extinguished.
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This Nebraska Recovery Roundup Update is brought to you by Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability to provide timely information for producers and communities recovering from wildfire. Each installment highlights available resources and practical steps to support recovery. Follow the series and find wildfire recovery resources on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/recovery.