Last weekend I was at a retreat with about a dozen other writers. I don’t go to retreats often, which is probably a mistake. When I do attend, learning more about writing and working on my skills is a bonus. The conversations are the real attraction, at least for me.
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Brent Olson farmed in Big Stone County, Minnesota for 30 years. He once harvested 235 acres of soybeans in 17 1/2 hours. It snowed that night and he had three cups of coffee the next morning before he put on his shoes. Read more at www.independentlyspeaking.com.