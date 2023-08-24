If you’re in need of one last road trip before the Deep Dog Days of summer fizzle out, consider heading over to Decatur, Illinois, the site of this year’s Farm Progress Show … considered the largest ag equipment exhibition in the country.
This year marks its 70th anniversary — and after a couple of pandemic-induced down seasons, the 2023 version promises to be bigger and better than ever.
“With 550 companies planning to exhibit at this year’s event, we are back to pre-COVID years,” said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress events director. “As far as attendees, our pre-registrations are running ahead of 2019 and we are setting records with international attendees.”
Smart sprayers, autonomous machines and electric vehicles will likely attract a lot attention and traffic, according to Jungmann. In fact, there will be an entire area (near Gate 3 on the north side of the show) dedicated to autonomous machines. Here you get the chance to see some of the newest autonomous tech from Raven, Ag Leader and others
Headlining the autonomous exhibit is the NEXAT all-in-one machine, designed by the German company Kalverkamp. This massive machine can plant, till, spray and harvest thanks to interchangeable modules — including a 24-row corn head. At least two autonomous machines will be in operation each day of the show.
The field demos always attract good crowds, and this year demos should be particularly popular.
“With more than 350 acres of corn, our field demo site is in really good shape,” said Jungmann. There will be some 15 combines representing all major brands, and it will also include tiling and tillage demonstrations, giving growers a first-hand look at machine performance and access to industry experts.
And if you want to drive the latest tractor and ATVs, head to the ride-and-drive site where you can get stick time on some of the newest tractors from the industry’s top brands. If you’re in the market for a new side-by-side, Polaris and Kawasaki plan to unveil their newest machines at Decatur, Jungmann added.
“Our Varied Industries tent is our biggest ever,” Jungmann noted. And this year the tent will be located on an asphalt surface made from soybeans. The pad which will cover more than 43,000 square feet and was created using 100% recycled asphalt pavement mixed with a soy-based polymer.
Jungmann offers a few suggestions on how to make the most of the massive show.
“Ask yourself what are the long-term improvements that you’d like to make to your operation — whether it’s equipment, new technology, storage facilities or other infrastructure,” he urges. “Then make a plan to efficiently get through the show as you concentrate on those areas that you’ve identified.”
Many manufacturers leverage the show — and its horde of media folks — to announce new products and important product upgrades. And most major equipment brands are planning to do just that.
Case IH, for example, will display their new Early Riser planters, along with a new Axial-Flow combine — the 160 series. The new machines are designed to provided advanced tech to small- and mid-scale operations at a price point that makes sense for their operation.
“Farmers shouldn’t have to over-buy or retrofit equipment to get something that works for their operation,” said David Brennan, planter marketing manager at Case IH. “These new planter models will deliver on the Early Riser name, with a smaller package for farms that need it.”
Speaking of planters, Kinze plans to display its new 5000 series high-speed planters. Available for the 2024 season, the 5900 and 5700, three-section front-fold models offer up to 12-mph planting speeds and were designed to minimize daily maintenance.
Also, in a move that continues to expand its line of production ag equipment, Kubota is expected to unveil its newest row-crop tractors, according to company insiders.
And if you crave the raw power of big 4-wheel-drives, you can satisfy that craving at the Titan booth, where the company plans to display the first Big Bud tractor built in some 40 years — the Big Bud 700. Built by Big Equipment Co, the 640-hp tractor features a CAT drivetrain and is equipped with huge Goodyear Optitrac low sidewall tires, manufactured by Titan.
With some 90 acres of displays, ride-and-drive and demo sites, there is a lot of ground to cover — especially on a day of sizzling temps and sultry humidity. That’s why a lot of attendees bring along their own golf cart or opt to rent one at the show. If you’ve got your own cart you’ll need to purchase a permit which costs $80 and is valid for all days of the show. ATVs are not permitted.
The Farm Progress show runs daily Aug. 29-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 8 to 4 on Thursday. The show site is located at 4275 E. Mound Rd. in Decatur. Tickets are $20 for adults. Advanced tickets for $15 are available at FarmProgressShow.com.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.