“Like a broken record, another new contract low in February hogs today but the market at least ended the day marginally higher, avoiding a third contract low close out of the last five sessions. The slight extension of the record net short by managed money traders last week was not a surprise,” The Hightower Report said. “Cash fundamentals failed to improve Friday, but midday cutout was surprisingly strong today, although it didn’t give the futures much support. The latest cold storage report will be out Tuesday afternoon and weekly export sales will be delayed until Friday. COT data will be released next Monday afternoon. The bears remain in control until a technical bottom formation is seen.”
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