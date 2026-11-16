“December lean hogs gained 1.925 last week, giving me some optimism for the first time in a while. However, demand remains weak, and the COT report still showed funds net short lean hogs as of Nov. 3,” Vander Weide said. “Last week, funds were rolling positions into deferred contracts while open interest declined some. That could suggest some easing in selling pressure, but it is not confirmation that funds are finished pressing this market. I will be watching the next COT report closely to see whether their positioning supports that idea. More importantly, I would like to see cash hog prices and the pork cutout find some footing. Stability in those markets would give me a lot more confidence in this rally and more optimism moving forward.”
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