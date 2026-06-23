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“August hogs finally saw a long-awaited upside follow-through after the last few days of high-range closes and the market ended with modest gains,” The Hightower Report said.
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“August hogs finally saw a long-awaited upside follow-through after the last few days of high-range closes and the market ended with modest gains,” The Hightower Report said.
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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures were 5 to 27 cents higher in the front months on Thursday, with December and beyond, …
“July tested Monday’s 7-month low on ongoing technical weakness and fund selling,” the Hightower Report said. “The daily chart has yet to show…
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