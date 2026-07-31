In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
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“Commodity pressure continues today with crude oil still sinking, and that may result in additional (hog market) weakness this morning, but th…
“Momentum studies are trending higher but have entered overbought levels. The market’s close above the nine-day moving average suggests the sh…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
“Commodity pressure continues today with crude oil still sinking, and that may result in additional weakness this morning, but the intermediat…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures held higher on Friday, with contracts 12 to 70 cents higher at the close, with August…
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