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“Tomorrow after the USDA will release the latest quarterly hog and pig report, which is expected to show June 1 hog inventory up from a year ago,” the Hightower Report said.
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“Tomorrow after the USDA will release the latest quarterly hog and pig report, which is expected to show June 1 hog inventory up from a year ago,” the Hightower Report said.
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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures were 5 to 27 cents higher in the front months on Thursday, with December and beyond, …
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