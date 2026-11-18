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“A sixth straight day of new contract highs in the U.S. dollar may spark a lower opening today and the downside correction is likely to continue,” the Hightower Report said. “Packers may be more aggressive this week after light sales last week but if futures does rally over the next couple sessions, cash is unlikely to be any better than last week… The latest cattle on feed report will be out Friday afternoon, and placements are once again expected to be record low for the month of October.”