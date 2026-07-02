Live cattle futures closed with mixed trade, as August was down 60 cents and other contracts were up 7 to 50 cents, Barchart.com reported.
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Live cattle futures closed with mixed trade, as August was down 60 cents and other contracts were up 7 to 50 cents, Barchart.com reported.
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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures were 52 cents to $1.32 higher on Wednesday. Open interest was down 1,801 contracts…
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle were down 40 cents to $1.42 across most contracts, with June the lone exception, up a nick…
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