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U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins visited the livestock inspection facilities at the Douglas, Arizona, Port of Entry, yesterday, highlighting the department’s measures taken ahead of the planned reopening of the port to livestock trade on Aug. 24. During her visit, Rollins also announced USDA’s commitment to invest $25 million toward the opening of a new sterile fly dispersal facility in Arizona to strengthen the nation’s long-term response to New World screwworm (NWS).