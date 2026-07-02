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Live cattle prices weakened again today and finished the week at three-week lows as cutout prices at midsession fell. Cash trades have been limited so far today but light trade was reported in the South at 255. USDA weekly export sales showed a massive increase from the average of the last month and it was initially seen to be in error. The USDA did not make an official correction. Reuters contacted the USDA which responded that it may have mistakenly included several weeks of sales data in today’s numbers, rather than just last week, The Hightower Report said.