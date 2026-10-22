Bloomberg said, “New World screwworm was confirmed in an elk in Texas, marking the first case of the parasite in US wildlife.
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Bloomberg said, “New World screwworm was confirmed in an elk in Texas, marking the first case of the parasite in US wildlife.
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