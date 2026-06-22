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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “All three wheat classes are trading lower to start the day with July KC wheat down 3 cents to $6.02-3/4, KC down 5 cents to $6.39, and Minn wheat down 5-1/4 cents to $6.17-3/4. The higher dollar index could be weighing on wheat prices.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “In France, wheat crop conditions have fallen as a result of strong heat waves. 76% of the crop is rated good to excellent which is down from the previous week, and the country placed an amber alert for hot temperatures in central and eastern regions of the country.”