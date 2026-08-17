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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “The wheat complex is trading lower this morning, but Chicago wheat took out Friday’s high overnight. Wheat is very volatile due to the war in Ukraine. September Chicago wheat is down 6 cents to $6.68-3/4, KC is down 5-3/4 cents to $7.48-1/2, and Minn is up 1 cent to $6.79-1/4.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “On Friday, Russia rejected the Ukrainian proposal for a ceasefire in the Black Sea region on civilian vessels and port infrastructure. Recent increases in strikes on export infrastructure has led to limited shipments out of key ports in the Black Sea in a period where wheat shipments typically ramp up after harvest for one of the world’s key wheat exporting regions.”