“The winter wheat futures markets bulls did not want to go home for the three-day holiday weekend over long wheat futures, especially as U.S. envoys were headed for Russia and Ukraine over the weekend to talk peace,” Jim Wyckoff wrote for Barchart.com. “Thus, they took some profits and evened positions.”
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