“The wheat complex is trading with gains across most contracts on Wednesday. Chicago SRW contracts are 8 cents higher so far on the midweek session. KC HRW futures are 12 cents higher in the front months so far on the day. MPLS spring wheat is back up 4 to 5 cents at midday. Concerns remain about the flow of exports out of the Black Sea as the Russia/Ukraine conflicts has ramped up attacks on vessels and port in recent weeks. Algeria purchased an estimated 300,000 to 720,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday,” pointed out Austin Schroeder with BarChart.
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