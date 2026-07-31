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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat took a heavy blow to the chin today with Chicago closing down nearly 25 cents. The sharp weakness can be attributed to a combination of technical support giving way and peaking concerns over Black Sea export disruptions as the Ukrainian President says he expects a list of measures from the government next week to ensure diversification of export routes to safeguard shipments. Both Russia and Ukraine depend heavily on export revenues and both sides may be looking for a solution.” Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reported 98.4% of Argentina’s wheat crop planted as of July 30, up 0.7 points from the previous week. Total planted area remains estimated at 6.5 million hectares.”