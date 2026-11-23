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“Ukraine’s Ag. Ministry reports wheat exports since July 1 at 4.3 mmt are down 39% YOY. They don’t expect shipments through the Black Sea to resume until July,” Soderberg said. “Ukraine sank a Russian vessel in a Libyan port on Sunday and a cargo vessel in the Baltic Sea on Saturday. Pakistan is seeking 800k mt of wheat with the offer deadline Nov. 30. Wheat inspections at 13 mil. bu. were in line with expectations. YTD inspections are down 33% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 17%. The USDA announced their first flash sale in months with 110k mt of white wheat sold to an unknown buyer. U.S. winter wheat plantings are expected to have reached 96%.”