People are also reading…
“Excluding front month MPLS futures, wheat closed lower across the board. Pressure again stemmed from another near-term high in the U.S. Dollar. The potential for additional talks regarding a Black Sea ceasefire also added to weakness,” Doherty said. “Wheat export inspections were pegged at 14.4 mb, which brings total 26/27 inspections to 302 mb, down 34% from last year. Inspections are currently running well below the USDA’s estimated pace; total wheat exports in 2026-27 are forecasted at 750 mb, down 17% from the year prior.”