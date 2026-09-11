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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were down $.16-$.20 across the 3 classes. KC Dec-26 closed back below $8.00 for the first time in 3 weeks. Higher global stocks tilted markets lower today. Prices will remain sensitive to logistical disruptions and potential peace talks (or lack thereof) in the Black Sea region. US production updates on Sept. 30th.” Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “According to the USDA, as of September 8, an estimated 59% of US winter wheat acres are experiencing drought conditions. This is steady with the week prior. Meanwhile, spring wheat areas in drought dropped a whopping 25% to 57% during the same time period.”