“Prices ranged from $.04 to $.13 lower across the 3 classes. CGO July-26 was down $.13 at $6.47 ½, KC July-26 was off $.11 ¾ at $6.87 while MIAX July-26 was down $.04 ¼ at $6.90 ¼. CGO July-26 spread over July-26 corn has backed up $.09 ½ to $1.85, $.20 off its recent high. It would appear wheat is least likely to benefit from the Chinese trade agreement with U.S. prices uncompetitive in the global marketplace. The Illinois Wheat Association one day crop tour projected an average yield of 102.8 bpa, just below YA results of 106 bpa. Their findings are well above the official 2026 USDA forecasts last week at 84 bpa, which was just below last year’s record yield of 88 bpa. Exports at 11 mil. bu. were in line with expectations. Old crop commitments at 921 mil. bu. are up 17% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of up 10%. Commitments represent 101% of the USDA forecast, above the historical average of 97%. The IGC lowered their 26/27 global production forecast 1 mmt to 820 mmt, in line with the USDA’s 819 mmt est.,” stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
Recently Listed