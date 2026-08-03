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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “All three wheat classes are trading lower this morning, and Chicago has bounced off support at the 100-day moving average. September Chicago wheat is down 1-1/4 cents to $6.38, KC is down 2-1/2 cents to $7.05, and Minn is down 1-3/4 cents to $6.88.” Nick Paumen at CHS Hedging said, “Both winter and spring wheat should see good harvest progress in this afternoon’s report. While many areas saw rain at the end of last week, most spring wheat areas in North Dakota out west to the PNW were dry over the last week.”