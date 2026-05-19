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“The wheat complex is higher across the board this morning as the market continues to monitor drought conditions across the U.S. Plains,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Looking at July contracts, Chicago wheat is up 6-1/2 cents at $6.71, Kansas City is 5-3/4 cents higher at $7.09-1/2, and Minneapolis spring wheat is up 6 cents at $7.09-1/4. Drought across the U.S. Plains wheat belt has severely reduced winter wheat production potential this season, with government data showing 71% of the crop under moderate drought or worse. At this point last year, only 23% of the crop was experiencing drought conditions.”