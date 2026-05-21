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The Hightower Report said, “The market is starting lower in both Chicago and Kansas City as the Plains shift into a wetter pattern over the next 2 weeks. However, the crop is close enough to harvest in the southern Plains rain may do more harm than good at this stage. Heavy rains in parts of the soft red wheat areas in the eastern Midwest and Delta may not be ideal for crop quality either.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “China agreed to reduce tariffs on agricultural products as part of the latest trade agreement, though wheat appears less likely to benefit than corn or soybeans. U.S. wheat remains relatively uncompetitive on the global market, leaving uncertainty regarding how much export demand could ultimately materialize from the deal.”