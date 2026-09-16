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“Wheat is trading quietly this morning with prices seemingly at the bottom of their longer term uptrend line,” Total Farm Marketing said. “December Chicago wheat is down 1 cent to $7.27-1/4, KC is down 1 cent to $7.95, and Minn wheat is up 2 cents to $7.50-1/2. In Canada, farmers are reportedly struggling with rains delaying harvest and hurting quality. This crop was expected to be one of the best ever. Canada is one of the world’s biggest exporters of canola and is a major wheat producer.”