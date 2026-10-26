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Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices are $.01-$.03 lower in 2-sided trade. CGO Dec-26 is $.01 lower at $6.24, Dec-26 KC is down $.02 ½ at $6.62 while Dec-26 MIAX is $.01 ½ lower at $6.40. All 3 classes are holding near their respective 3-4 month lows.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “According to USDA, an estimated 49% of U.S. winter wheat acres were experiencing drought conditions as of October 20, down 4 percentage points from the previous week but still above last year’s 43%. Meanwhile, 38% of U.S. spring wheat acres remained in drought, unchanged from the previous week.”