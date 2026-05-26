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“Brazilian soybeans continue to maintain a pricing advantage over U.S. supplies, while markets continue watching for potential Chinese purchases tied to the previously discussed 25 MMT commitment,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Brazil’s soybean production is projected to reach 215 mmt within five years as acreage expansion and improving yields continue driving growth. Rising domestic biofuel demand is expected to support annual production growth of roughly 3% through 2031.”