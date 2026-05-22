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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were slightly higher across the complex with beans up $.01-$.02, meal was $1-$3 higher while oil was up 10 points. Perhaps a bit of a relief bounce ahead of the 3 day Memorial Day weekend. Spreads were also slighter stronger across the complex. July-26 beans once again bounced off its 50-day MA while holding below yesterday’s high. Crush margins have rebounded $.07 to $3.47 ½ bu. while bean oil PV slipped to 52.7%.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Brazil’s soybean production is projected to reach 215 mmt within five years as acreage expansion and improving yields continue driving growth. Rising domestic biofuel demand is expected to support annual production growth of roughly 3% through 2031.”