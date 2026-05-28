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“Beans closed with strong gains, boosted by strength in meal and bean oil. Crude prices have been volatile this morning and remain higher on the day. Meal strength is coming from yesterday's Argentine oilseed workers strike, although it only lasted a few hours before the government stepped in and required a 2-week negotiation period. But the threat of the strike action returning in 2 weeks could increase near-term export demand for US meal for countries who don't want to risk shipment delays due to a strike reoccurrence. US processor profit margins are historically high and replacing bean ownership to keep enough supplies on hand is elevating bean basis bids across the Midwest. Argentina's harvest is nearing its end, but the government appears to have decided to hold off offering any bean export tax break until January 2027. NASS April crush will be released on Monday along with the 1st crop condition report of the season for beans,” according to The Hightower Report.