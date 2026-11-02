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Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Jan-27 beans are steady at $12.34 ½, Dec-26 meal is up $1.20 at $325.80 while Dec-26 oil is down 56 points at 65.34. Support for Jan-27 beans is at LW’s low at $12.26 ½ with resistance at its 100-day MA at $12.48 ½. Dec-26 meal fell to a fresh 2-month low before recovering. Across the soybean complex MM’s were net sellers of 70k contracts reducing their combined long position to 411.5k contracts, the lowest in 2 months. Crush margins slipped another $.03 to $2.14 bu., the lowest in 9 months.” The Hightower Report said, “IMEA estimates Mato Grosso planting at 89% complete, compared to 76% last year and the average is 78.5%. Mato Grosso has not seen consistent monsoon rains, but spotty rains have been enough to keep the crop from severe stress, but the situation will need to be monitored. Wet weather persists in the South where planting is much slower.”