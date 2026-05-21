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ADM Investor Services said, “July-26 beans are down $.02 at $11.97 ¾ while Nov-26 is $.03 lower at $11.90 ½. July-26 meal is down $1 at $330 while July-26 oil is down 25 points at 74.41. July-26 beans bounced off its 50-day MA overnight at $11.91. Support for Nov-26 is at $11.64 ¼. Crush margins backed up another $.03 overnight at $3.46 ½ bu.” The Hightower Report said, “There is a significant lack on new soy news this morning, but the market is still waiting for some clarification on U.S./China negotiations regarding tariff reduction for ag goods. In the meantime, the uncertainty is causing some long liquidation and the lower bean prices go, the more likely China will consider U.S. beans if the 10% tariff is dropped.”