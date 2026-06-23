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“Chinese imports of soybeans for May rose by 1.8%, but Brazilian shipments fell in that timeframe by 17.7%. This was offset by an increase of purchases by China from the U.S. that was 1.8% higher than last year at this time. In May, China committed to purchasing 25 mmt of soybeans from the U.S. this season,” Brill said. “Brazilian soybean crush numbers are expected to increase as a result of strong demand according to Abiove. The 2026 crush forecast is now expected to reach 63 mmt which would be up 0.8% from the previous estimate. Total soybean exports are expected to reach 114.1 mmt.”