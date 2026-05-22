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The Hightower Report said, “Yesterday’s optimism regarding an end to the Iran War looks to have been premature and energy prices are moving back higher again today, boosting bean oil and lifting bean prices to modest gains this morning. Beans have been pulled back since Monday’s rally, but choppy conditions may be seen today ahead of a 3 day weekend as traders reduce risk.” ADM Investor Services said, “Biodiesel blending credits (D4 RIN’s) totaled 690 mil. in April, up 5.7% from March and are the highest since Dec-24, suggesting another boost in green diesel production and likely higher bean oil usage. Production and feedstocks usage data from March is to be released by the EIA next Friday.”