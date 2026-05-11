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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans are trading sharply higher to start the day with funds bullish about President Trump’s meeting with China. It is being reported that Trump may push China on its dealings with Iran which could cause tension. July soybeans are up 12-1/2 cents to $12.20-3/4 while November is up 9-3/4 cents to 11.99-1/. July soybean meal is up $4.70 to $324.40 and July bean oil up 0.64 cents to 74.96 cents.” The Hightower Report said, “Today’s planting progress is expected near 50% complete and a mostly dry week for the Midwest should keep the pace moving ahead.”