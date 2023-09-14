People are also reading…
“Weekly export sales are still lackluster overall,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week, U.S. exporters sold 29.7 mb of corn for the 2023-24 marketing year. Current total sales commitments are at 439 mb, down 9% from last year’s levels, while the USDA is forecasting an export sale increase for the marketing year.”
“The 7-day forecast from NOAA is calling for a little bit more rain in the central belt of the country but amounts don’t appear to be overwhelming,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “In Monday’s crop progress report we’ll see harvest progress from soybeans published, and crop ratings likely remain steady/down slightly.”