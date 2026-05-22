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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were $.01 higher while spreads eased a bit. Both July-26 and Dec-26 held within yesterday’s range. The USDA announced flash sales of 494k mt (19.5 mil. bu.) of corn to Mexico and 110k mt (4.3 mil. bu.) to an unknown buyer. Of the nearly 24 mil. bu. sold, roughly 11 mil. was for 25/26 MY with 23 mil. for 26/27.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange raised their forecast for the Argentina corn crop to 64 MMT, up 3MMT from their last projection, as the record Argentina crop gets larger.”