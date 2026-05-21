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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is fractionally to a penny lower so far on Thursday AM trade. Futures saw midweek pressure on Wednesday, with contracts down 2 ½ to 9 ½ cents at the close. Open interest was down 4,386 contracts, mostly due to the July (-16,723), with September up 9,686 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 9 1/2 cents to $4.26 1/2. Crude oil losses of $5.07 is adding pressure as US and Iran negotiations are reportedly in the nearing the finish line.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Recent rains have improved soil moisture across the Midwest, supporting early crop germination. Additionally, warmer-than-normal temperatures expected across the northern Midwest next week should help accelerate early crop growth.”