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"The USDA announced a flash export sale of corn on Tuesday morning. Exporters sold 100,000 MT (3.97 mb) to Mexico. Of those bushels, 30,000 Mt were for 2025-26 and 70,000 mt for the 2026-27 marketing year,” Brill said. “First notice day for July contracts is set for June 30. This window can bring pressure into the corn market and holders of July contracts need to price old crop bushels. In addition, July options expire on June 26, and that can bring extra volatility into the corn market.”